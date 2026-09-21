OPINION | Stop Surveillance Pricing on Groceries Before It Starts

Grocery prices are already out of control, and now grocery store corporations want to implement a new, dystopian pricing scheme to make things worse. That system is called "surveillance pricing," and a Consumer Reports investigation shows it could lead to even higher prices at the register and headaches for everyone except for the corporations that stand to rake in profits at the expense of workers and shoppers. To protect our wallets and our sanity, the Seattle City Council must pass a strong, enforceable ban against this predatory practice with no corporate loopholes.

Seattle's legislation, which was introduced by Mayor Katie Wilson, already protects the discounts that our customers — including my fellow co-workers — rely on. Let's keep it that way.