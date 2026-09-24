COLUMN | Meta's New Social Media Rules Should Have Started With Teens

Australia is the most recent test case. It barred social media accounts for youth under 16 in December 2025. Three months in, the country's internet regulator found that more than 81% of children were still using age-restricted social media platforms, a modest decline from nearly 86% before the ban. Daily use also went down, but again, by only a modest amount. And about half the kids who kept their accounts said the platforms had never even checked their age at all.