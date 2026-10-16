OPINION | These 3 Initiatives on Your November Ballot Threaten Black and Underserved Children and Families

IP26-645: This initiative is a tax cut for mega-millionaires and billionaires — less than 1% of Washingtonians — while blowing a $13 billion hole in funding for schools, hospitals, and childcare. I-645 will put more costs on the rest of us, especially Black families. Because of generations of discriminatory public policies, our upside-down tax system disproportionately impacts BIPOC communities, resulting in many BIPOC residents being forced into the lower-income, higher-taxed tiers of the state population. Most BIPOC groups in Washington pay higher overall state and local tax rates compared with white households and the state as whole. I-645 will increase that tax pressure by raising sales taxes on essentials, revoking tax credits for working families, and reinstating Business and Occupation taxes on most small businesses.