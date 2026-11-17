COLUMN | Washington Voters Passed I-638. That Doesn't Make It Right.
For those of us who've felt dismayed by the passage of Initiative 638 passed here in Washington state, relief is in sight. As many expected, it appears the courts may ultimately save us from a reality that voters failed to prevent.
Although I-638 lost in King County, Washington voters approved it with roughly 56% of the vote. The measure bars transgender girls from participating in girls' school sports and introduces new sex-verification requirements for female student-athletes. Depending on how those requirements are implemented, girls could be subjected to invasive pelvic examinations or costly genetic testing simply to establish their biological sex.
Last week, a coalition of Washington parents, educators, and advocacy organizations filed suit seeking to block the initiative's implementation. Seattle Public Schools also reaffirmed its opposition and authorized potential legal action, citing concerns about student privacy, equal treatment, and access to educational opportunities.
The initiative is the latest political project bankrolled by multimillionaire hedge fund manager and MAGA megadonor Brian Heywood, who has become well-known for spending enormous sums to put divisive policies before Washington voters. Heywood was behind four initiatives in 2024, including Initiative 2066, which sought to restrict the state's transition away from natural gas; Initiative 2109, which would have eliminated the capital gains tax on wealthy Washingtonians and jeopardized billions in education funding; Initiative 2117, which sought to repeal the Climate Commitment Act; and Initiative 2124, which would have undermined Washington's long-term care insurance program.
Voters rejected three of those four measures, and the Washington Supreme Court subsequently struck down Initiative 2066 in September 2026. If the courts similarly intervene against I-638, Heywood will have spent considerable resources advancing yet another policy that ultimately fails to withstand legal scrutiny.
But the consequences of this particular initiative are much more personal than a fight over taxes or energy policy. They involve the bodies and privacy of children — the same children the supporters of the initiative claim to be protecting.
Proponents have repeatedly downplayed what the verification process could entail. Yet there is nothing in the initiative guaranteeing that girls will be protected from invasive examinations or other unnecessary medical procedures. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association previously told The 19th that it was aware of approximately 10 transgender middle and high school students participating in sports statewide, out of more than 200,000 student-athletes. Meaning, this initiative has created an extraordinarily invasive solution to a problem involving a tiny fraction of its athletic population.
More than 100 healthcare providers formally opposed the initiative, including medical professionals who understand the potential consequences of turning sex verification into a prerequisite for athletic participation. Family physician Dr. Madie Gore warned that I-638 could force tens of thousands of young girls to undergo unnecessary genital examinations. Major medical organizations, including the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Pediatrics, do not recommend genital examinations as part of routine sports physicals.
I've seen some men shrug off these concerns by pointing out that they, too, have undergone uncomfortable or invasive medical examinations. But that is a false equivalence. Those examinations served legitimate medical purposes, while the examinations contemplated under I-638 would not. In fact, because they are not medically necessary and they aren't supported by clinical guidelines, they will likely not even be covered by insurance.
Why exactly are we asking young girls to endure this burden?
To me, the justification for I-638 bears a striking resemblance to the justification for stop-and-frisk policing. In New York City, a policy ostensibly intended to improve public safety subjected hundreds of thousands of predominantly Black and Latino men and boys to arbitrary stops and searches. Roughly 90% of those stopped were not found to have committed an offense or possessed contraband.
In both cases, proponents invoke protection and safety while minimizing the invasiveness of the policy and the disproportionate scrutiny imposed on an entire population. Some may consider the comparison unfair. But the examinations contemplated by I-638 could be even more invasive than a stop-and-frisk encounter. And unlike the public safety concerns used to justify those police practices, the supposed crisis I-638 seeks to address is extraordinarily limited in scope.
The popular will has never been a reliable substitute for justice.
—Gennette Cordova
This is what happens when prejudice is allowed to mold public policy. It is also part of a much longer American history in which fear and bigotry have been used to justify stripping entire communities of basic privacy and civil liberties.
There is another reality at play here, which is that voters are not infallible, and a majority vote does not automatically make something moral or even constitutional.
Washington's initiative process is particularly vulnerable to the influence of wealthy individuals who can spend millions qualifying measures and financing campaigns that obscure their actual consequences. The language of an initiative can be difficult to understand, and the public is often left to discover what it has approved only after the political advertising stops.
But even if 56% of voters knowingly supported every consequence of I-638, that would not make those consequences acceptable. History is filled with examples of voters endorsing policies that violated the rights and dignity of their neighbors. The popular will has never been a reliable substitute for justice.
For me, personally, it's not often that I see so many people I know and respect aligning with a blatantly right-wing agenda. And because of this, today I feel grateful that the purpose of courts is not to rubber-stamp the majority's preferences. The lawsuit challenging I-638 represents an opportunity to protect the girls of our state from unnecessary harm and restore the protections that should never have been put up for a popular vote in the first place.
Gennette Cordova is an award-winning writer and communications strategist focused on advancing racial equity and community-driven change. Rooted in amplifying underrepresented voices, she seeks to challenge dominant narratives and connect issues to broader movements for justice.
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