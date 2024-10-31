‘Dark and Tender’ Examines the Lack of Platonic Touch Amongst Black Men

Johnson defines the state of being chronically under-touched as not having had three minutes of thoughtful platonic touch in the last 12 months. In the documentary, the men go through an array of exercises to get them more familiar with platonic touch and intimacy — they hold hands and share feelings, hold one another’s heads, tuck each other in, sing together, walk outside barefoot. Johnson drew from practices that felt both childlike and nerve-wracking, nourishing and clarifying. The work is simple, but obviously very moving for the people involved. Throughout the film, the men share their own relationship to touch, trauma, and the effect this workshop had on them. For many, they see the project has a map to the future of care.