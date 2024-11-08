A Seattle Arts Writer Visits Northwest Spain

Another major architectural icon and point of interest in Ourense is the Ponte Vella also known as the Ponte Romana, which spans the cold Miño River and connects the city’s northern and southern halves. The bridge’s origins date all the way back to the time of Augustus, but was majorly rebuilt in the 13th century by Bishop Lorenzo, with subsequent updates in the 17th century (though some of the ancient support bases are still visible). I used to cross the bridge every morning to get to my school and re-crossing it after six years on a bright day, I was reminded of how cool it is to see centuries of history underneath my feet. Once I saw young kids jumping off one of the bases and into the river during the summer. Everything is romantic.