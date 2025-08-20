At 25, Seattle's Teen Summer Musical Continues to Offer a Stage — and a Home — for Young Performers

The Teen Summer Musical, a Seattle institution, celebrates 25 years of youth theatrical excellence with this year's production of The Wiz, Aug. 22–24, at Benaroya Hall. The Teen Summer Musical has presented The Wiz four times over the past 25-plus years, but the 2025 production promises something special: More than 75 kids ranging from 8 to almost 18 have spent the summer rehearsing at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., they learn songs and practice dance numbers under the direction of Isiah Anderson Jr. and Northwest Emmy-winning choreographer Koach Crosby.
Many of the young people enjoy the experience so much that they come back year after year to participate. They receive a stipend, which helps the older performers choose to participate in the musical rather than get a summer job.
Aleah Bruce, 16, performed in the 2017 Teen Musical's adaptation of The Wiz when she was 8. Since then, she's participated in the program every summer except one.
She said she initially was hesitant to audition, but her father, local musician Zach Bruce, convinced her to give it a try. He had performed as the Prince in the Teen Summer Musical's 2001 production of Snow Whyte & the Seven and had loved the experience.
Aleah said every year she improves her performance skills and learns something new about herself. She said that even though she's getting paid to participate, "It doesn't really feel like a job. You're getting paid to do something you love."
Aleah said that being in the Teen Musical is like having a second family. She remembers how the older cast members took care of her when she was younger, and now she helps the younger cast members navigate the system. After years of participating, Aleah has formed strong bonds with many of her cast members. Even though some of them have aged out of the program, they still come back from college and visit and support their former castmates.
The Teen Summer Musical has been a rite of passage for many kids of color in Seattle. The participants learn to work as a team, perform on a high level, and make lifelong friendships. The audiences who attend are rewarded with a memorable production by kids who love what they're doing — and it shows.
Tickets for The Wiz, adapted by Teen Summer Musical, Acts on Stage, and Seattle Parks, can be purchased at benaroyahall.org.