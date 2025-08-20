Cast of the 2025 teen musical The Wiz poses on stage in vibrant, creative costumes representing various characters including animals, bricks, flowers, and fantastical figures, set against a dark theater backdrop.
Some of "The Wiz" cast members model their costumes during a costume parade on Aug. 14 at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Arts & Culture

At 25, Seattle's Teen Summer Musical Continues to Offer a Stage — and a Home — for Young Performers

Published on

The Teen Summer Musical, a Seattle institution, celebrates 25 years of youth theatrical excellence with this year's production of The Wiz, Aug. 22–24, at Benaroya Hall. The Teen Summer Musical has presented The Wiz four times over the past 25-plus years, but the 2025 production promises something special: More than 75 kids ranging from 8 to almost 18 have spent the summer rehearsing at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., they learn songs and practice dance numbers under the direction of Isiah Anderson Jr. and Northwest Emmy-winning choreographer Koach Crosby.

Many of the young people enjoy the experience so much that they come back year after year to participate. They receive a stipend, which helps the older performers choose to participate in the musical rather than get a summer job.

Black teen dancers rehearse a high-energy routine for a youth musical production of The Wiz, leaping in unison in a studio with hardwood floors and white walls.
Harlem Yarbrough (blue shirt) and her cast mates rehearse a dance number on July 31 at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Young Black actor in white T-shirt and jeans sits against a wall, focused on reading a script during rehearsal for the 2025 youth musical production of The Wiz.
Coriel Scott, who plays a Munchkin, studies a script during a July 31 rehearsal at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Director in white shirt and blue shorts sits in front of a mirror observing youth dance rehearsal for The Wiz 2025 musical production, with choreography and activity reflected in the background of the dance studio.
Director Isiah Anderson Jr. watches as some of "The Wiz" cast members rehearse a dance number.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Instructor wearing “Black Men Smile” sweatshirt and navy cap speaks to a group of youth during a rehearsal for The Wiz 2025 teen musical, inside a mirrored dance studio.
Choreographer Koach Crosby offers suggestions to the performers during a rehearsal.(Photo: Susan Fried)

Aleah Bruce, 16, performed in the 2017 Teen Musical's adaptation of The Wiz when she was 8. Since then, she's participated in the program every summer except one. 

She said she initially was hesitant to audition, but her father, local musician Zach Bruce, convinced her to give it a try. He had performed as the Prince in the Teen Summer Musical's 2001 production of Snow Whyte & the Seven and had loved the experience.

Aleah said every year she improves her performance skills and learns something new about herself. She said that even though she's getting paid to participate, "It doesn't really feel like a job. You're getting paid to do something you love."

Aleah said that being in the Teen Musical is like having a second family. She remembers how the older cast members took care of her when she was younger, and now she helps the younger cast members navigate the system. After years of participating, Aleah has formed strong bonds with many of her cast members. Even though some of them have aged out of the program, they still come back from college and visit and support their former castmates.

Side-by-side portraits of a performer in The Wiz musical, first as an 8-year-old in colorful paint-splattered overalls and later as a 16-year-old in a dramatic purple and burgundy costume on stage.
Left: Aleah Bruce, 8, in 2017 in her Munchkin costume. Right: Bruce, 16, in 2025, dressed as Eviliene.(Photos: Susan Fried)
Black teen performer in a red costume adorned with large red flowers prepares backstage with other cast members in costume visible in the background.
Nadjh Oyson checks out her Poppie costume in the mirror before the costume parade.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Black teen artist paints a green prop mask backstage during the 2025 youth musical production of The Wiz, wearing a graphic T-shirt and patterned headscarf in front of a mirror.
Jamie-Michelle Charles, who plays Adepheral, helps paint a mask before the costume parade.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Costume designer with red locs gives notes during a rehearsal for the 2025 teen musical The Wiz, surrounded by the creative team in a dimly lit theater setting.
Costume designer Carlisia "Mac" Minnis talks with director Isiah Anderson Jr. and choreographer Koach Crosby about potential costume changes.(Photo: Susan Fried)

The Teen Summer Musical has been a rite of passage for many kids of color in Seattle. The participants learn to work as a team, perform on a high level, and make lifelong friendships. The audiences who attend are rewarded with a memorable production by kids who love what they're doing — and it shows.

Tickets for The Wiz, adapted by Teen Summer Musical, Acts on Stage, and Seattle Parks, can be purchased at benaroyahall.org.

Three Black teens in theatrical costumes perform on stage: one in a lion suit with a cap, one in a shimmering gold ball gown, and one in a silver jumpsuit and blue headscarf.
Jayden Walker, who plays the Lion, Emia Beaver, who plays Glinda, and Chrisean Green, who plays the Tin Man, model their costumes during a costume parade.(Photos: Susan Fried)
Two Black teen actors from the 2025 youth production of The Wiz relax backstage—one sleeping in an NYU shirt, the other laughing in costume..
Ayanna Ruelas takes a brief nap while her cast mate Isaiah Minnis-Ticeson tries on part of his winged monkey costume before the costume parade.(Photo: Susan Fried)

Help keep BIPOC-led, community-powered journalism free — become a Rainmaker today.

Event
Photo Essay
Arts & Culture
Teen Summer Musical

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
South Seattle Emerald
southseattleemerald.org