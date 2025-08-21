SEED and SEEDArts Celebrate 50 Years of Uplifting Community in Southeast Seattle

Additionally, last year SEEDArts teamed up with the Black & Tan Hall and the Multicultural Community Coalition to complete the purchase of Hillman Hub, with plans to turn it into a community-controlled, affordable arts space in the heart of Hillman City. In January, SEED received $1.75 million from the Equitable Development Initiative to complete construction and development of the building. Over the next two months, all three organizations are hosting open forums for community feedback on what the new Hillman Hub will look like, from the people who need it the most.