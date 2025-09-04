Jieyi Ludden Zhou on Perfecting Art in Rural China and Finding Home on Beacon Hill

A

I started working with batik after I went back to China in 2023. I have been working on a cultural ethnography project, and I was interested in Chinese ethnic minorities, because China has 56 ethnic minorities that are indigenous to China.

I first connected on Chinese social media with a collector of batik, and then I asked if they knew of any place that was still preserving the traditional methods for making it. Then I went to Ninghang Batik and Danzhai. At first, I just went for four days to learn, but I fell in love with that group of women [at Ninghang Batik]; most of them never had the opportunity to go to school. Guizhou is actually the poorest province in China, and it was the last province in China to be lifted out of poverty. The village that most of the women from Danzhai are from is so deep in the mountains, there's no school, there's no hospital. Most of them never even went to elementary school, so they aren't able to read and write.

There are 48 inheritors of Chinese batik, who are at Ninghang Batik, as well as other people who have other kinds of tasks, like taking care of the indigo dye vat. It is a mostly women community. Although none of them, I think, would call themselves feminist, I see women supporting women work because it's their community. When they have kids or grandkids, they raise their kids together. It's not the same kind of working structure that is like a nine-to-five-type job.