On Seattle's Yesler Terrace, the Queer, Latina-Owned Cafe Calaveras Serves Up Culture and Nostalgia

The café's roots stretch back several years to a formative period in Griego's life when she lived in Central America. A homegrown San Antonian, she mainly opted for energy drinks to get a needed dose of caffeine and only started frequenting coffee shops once she graduated from college. But soon after, she moved to Panama, where she lived next to a coffee farm and got to see what went into growing and harvesting this bean that so many people need to wake up in the morning (or power them through the afternoons).