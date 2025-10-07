If Dreadlocks Could Speak: Show Revival Gives Voice to Stories About Black Women's Hair

The original BTMR was written in 1999 as a choreopoem, a series of monologues strung together to create a play. Co-creator Alexander has said in interviews that the idea was conceived by her co-writer Brown and Brown's brother Tyrone, eventual director of the first BTMR production. Reneschia had considered locing her hair, and when she expressed it to her grandmother, her grandmother was unexpectedly critical. Alexander shares, "[Her] grandmother just went crazy about it, saying, 'You can't do that, that's awful.'" Reneschia then "started writing about the emotions all this stuff was bringing up in her."