Now in Columbia City, the Tasveer Film Festival Brings Movies, Masala Popcorn, and a 'Monumental' Experience

This year's Tasveer Film Festival serves a dual purpose: celebrating the organization's 20th anniversary as well as marking the official debut of its new permanent space. The opening night celebration is equally big: In addition to a red carpet, there will be four films. The first three — By Design, The Sale, and Yakshi — are all short films supported by the Tasveer Film Fund. The main film, Little Jaffna, is a gangster flick set in the heart of the Tamoul community in Paris, with many of its cast and crew members in town for a post-film Q&A. The closing night showcase features Bengal-set Zewel (Deshlai), about a young TikTokker seeking virality and an escape from his day job as a dockworker.