Where to Shop South End BIPOC Makers and Businesses for the Holidays

As the holidays approach, it's the perfect time to uplift creatives and innovators by supporting local BIPOC entrepreneurs. Putting intention behind each purchase not only fuels local economic growth but also strengthens communities and honors cultural heritage.
This guide features a variety of holiday markets, gift shops, and one-of-a-kind finds centered on South End shopping. Each business listed here offers intimate and meaningful gift options, including handcrafted items, culturally grounded goods, and products shaped by remarkable stories and talent.
Continue reading for a curated list of BIPOC-owned markets and businesses in South Seattle and across the city that will help you give gifts with purpose this season.
4908 Rainier Ave. S.
Andaluz is a BIPOC- and woman-owned small business located in Columbia City offering a wide range of products, including locally sourced jewelry, sustainable skincare, clothing, candles, crystals, delectable pantry items, and an extensive selection of books. Shop for one-of-a-kind gifts for your loved ones and support a South End BIPOC-owned business in the process.
Products: Mustard baths, natural skincare products, candy, decorative pieces, kimonos, keffiyehs, jewelry, cookbooks, essential oils, soaps, kitchenware, and tarot decks.
4427 Rainier Ave. S.
Ola Wyola is the creation of Rainbow-Renee Wyola Mainer and Elaine Bonow, offering crystals, jewelry, and vintage pieces that prioritize handmade, local, and distinctive goods. Handpick meaningful gifts from Ola Wyola's online store or visit its Rainier Avenue South shop to support a local BIPOC- and women-owned small business.
Products: Soul-chain necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.
Dec. 14, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
The Corson Building, 5609 Corson Ave. S.
Fortunate Orchard is throwing a Holiday Pop-Up on Dec. 14 at The Corson Building, featuring festive wreaths, winter bough arrangements, table runners, and seasonal garlands that celebrate Pacific Northwest botanical beauty. Visit the pop-up or browse Fortunate Orchard's online shop for delivery within Seattle.
Products: Small, medium, and large seasonal arrangements, gift cards with no expiration date, and floral subscriptions.
3805 S. Edmunds St.
Ashanti Mosby, owner of Ashanti, aims to host community events and offer a welcoming space that "feels like home." As an African art boutique, Ashanti offers a variety of carefully crafted cultural and functional pieces, making it a great place to shop locally for the holidays.
Products: Beaded containers, vegan candles, leather purses, woven baskets, decorative pieces, and jewelry.
2919 Rainier Ave. S.
Co-owners Ari Glass and Harry Clean launched Paradice Worldwide in 2020, creating an immersive shopping experience for fashion lovers. Their latest collection includes multicolor Space Needle puffer jackets, Paradice x HOMETEAM motocross jerseys and gloves, transfer belts, and sports glasses. Visit Paradice's Rainier Avenue South shop or browse online to find the perfect holiday gifts for yourself or someone special.
Products: Space Needle puffer jackets, motocross jerseys and gloves, transfer belts, and sports glasses.
3201 S. Willow St.
Driven by her passion for social justice, holistic health, and education, iNfinitely Well owner Nichelle Alderson offers a welcoming, client-centered holistic therapeutic approach. Her services include holistic counseling, nutritional therapy, coaching, and group/workshop opportunities, with a focus on supporting POC, professionals, artists, and entrepreneurs. Explore her online shop or visit her Willow Street location to find unique holistic gift items.
Products: Various healing salves, essential oils, tinctures, and body oils.
Dec. 13–14, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Tidelands, 55 University St.
Join Tidelands, an Indigenous-owned art gallery, production studio, and boutique, for a festive two-day holiday market featuring the work of local Native Artisans and creatives. Browse a unique collection of handcrafted gifts and artwork made with cultural knowledge, skill, and intention.
Dec. 14, 12–5 p.m.
400 E. Pine St., Suite 100
The Seattle LGBTQ+ Center and Seattle's Office of Arts & Culture are showcasing queer and BIPOC artists in their Queer Winter Market. Browse unique gifts for your loved ones or yourself while enjoying sweet treats! Masks are required to ensure a safe and inclusive space for everyone.
Dec. 14, 4–7 p.m.
3201 1st Ave. S.
A Wild Braid is hosting a holiday arts and crafts pop-up at the Trigger Building in SoDo. Shop a diverse selection of high-quality, unique gifts at various price points. Reservations are free, and there will be plenty of free parking!
Dec. 19, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way SW
Join the Duwamish Longhouse for a special one-day holiday market highlighting the work of local Indigenous artists and crafters. Along with this market event, Duwamish Longhouse has Indigenous art, clothing, food, and all kinds of other goodies available for shipping on its online store and in person at the Longhouse and Cultural Center.
2315 S. Jackson St.
Since opening in 2018, owner Monika Mathews has been providing young women of color with mentorship, employment, and meaningful support while offering high-quality natural skincare products. Mathews' business is rooted in her motto of indulgence, engagement, and uplifting others, a mission reflected in every one of her premium self-care items. Shop QueenCare through its online store for convenient shipping or visit its Jackson Street location to continue supporting Monika's work empowering young women of color.
Products: Shower steamers, sugar scrubs, scented shea cream, hair and body oil, body wash, fresh soap bars, fragrance oils, spa sets, bath bombs, body mists, and scented sachets.
600 S. Jackson St.
For the last five years, Sairen has been offering modern and unique Japanese, Hawaiian, and Seattle-made goods in the ID for shoppers looking to elevate their personal style. This unisex brand features handmade items that highlight Asian American, POC, and local designers. Shop high-quality clothing, artwork, home decor, stationery items, and even reusable Japanese gift wrap from their collaboration with Keiko Furoshiki for a sustainable way to give gifts this holiday season! Shipping is available on Sairen's online shop or at its location in the International District.
Products: Furoshiki, a Japanese reusable fabric gift wrap, along with artwork, home decor, stationery items, and their FW25 collection.
Online store
Fashion Institute of Technology graduate Elisa Yip founded Sskein and built it on her philosophy of choosing materials with care and creating sustainable pieces that last through every transition in the wearer's life. Sskein practices slow fashion that honors the earth and the designers behind each piece. You can gift shop sustainably on their website for long-lasting, versatile items ready to ship.
Products: Cardigans, soleil skirts, handbags, weave and plaid throws, Good Wool candles and laundry detergent, as well as lacey pointelle, belle boucle, tartine plaid, and handknit pullovers.