Where to Shop South End BIPOC Makers and Businesses for the Holidays

For the last five years, Sairen has been offering modern and unique Japanese, Hawaiian, and Seattle-made goods in the ID for shoppers looking to elevate their personal style. This unisex brand features handmade items that highlight Asian American, POC, and local designers. Shop high-quality clothing, artwork, home decor, stationery items, and even reusable Japanese gift wrap from their collaboration with Keiko Furoshiki for a sustainable way to give gifts this holiday season! Shipping is available on Sairen's online shop or at its location in the International District.