Creating Art From South Seattle's 'Beautiful Energy': A Q&A With Harrison Clark

The anthology will be a collection of stories I have written and prepared, and a mix of new and improvised words as well. Each night will have its own storyline, and the improvisation will be the way we connect them. As of now there are three independent stories.

Night one, "On Becoming a Fault Vine," involves a boy spending so much time in the forest that he begins to think himself a vine. We will world-build and hopefully by the end, you feel as if you've been walking through a forest.

Night two, "Liquified," involves all the soil in the forest liquifying. Everything becomes a dirt ocean and a breeding ground for little jellyfish. This is to represent change, especially within climate and displacement.

Night three, "Land of The Upright Jellyfish," is about the jellyfish growing legs and walking around the forest while messing with the boy. This is in reference to Thomas Sankara in Burkina Faso and their liberation movement. They called their country the "Land of Upright People." In this story, we'll explore the psychedelic nature of gentrification and displacement, and returning to a spot that should be familiar in your memory but it's been distorted beyond recognition.