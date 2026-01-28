Resounding Love, a Social-Justice Choir, Builds Bridges Through Song

When Cindy Ogasawara, co-CEO and president of Resounding Love Center for the Arts (RLCA), helped create a social-justice choir several years ago, the mission was clear: "From the very beginning, we [agreed that] what we don't want is just another choir where people come together and think this is gonna be like Sister Act 2, and they get to clap, wear robes, and have fun," explained Ogasawara. "This is going to be something where we do deep work together — across racial barriers, across faith barriers — where anybody can come into this organization if they're willing to do the work of social justice, in addition to singing."