REVIEW | In 'Instant Noodles 2,' Asian Performers Take a Bite Out of Cultural Stereotypes

Each one-act play, roughly 10-minutes long, struck serious notes balanced with fun and whimsy, the latter arising from the performances of actors who had learned the pieces the day before. The writers' conceptions of the theme ran the gamut, from interpretations that showcased a disgruntled "Tesla minority model" and an expansive role-playing game to a game show-like group interview and mermaids who wanted to be white. The seven plays were linked by an honest artistic depiction of the costs of sacrificing self-development and creative exploration in order to attain white supremacist standards of success.