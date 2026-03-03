REVIEW | In 'Instant Noodles 2,' Asian Performers Take a Bite Out of Cultural Stereotypes
More than 50 writers, actors, and directors across Seattle's Asian American and Pacific Islander diaspora performed in "Instant Noodles 2," a set of two standing room-only shows on Feb. 21 and 22 at Theatre Off Jackson. Coproduced by Pork Filled Productions and SIS, the second annual run of "Noodles" involved a 24-hour play festival where the many facets of the production, including show order, were chosen a day before the first performance.
A live band opened the show with a cheeky ode to Asian representation in pop culture, referencing characters like Claudia Kishi from "The Baby-Sitter's Club," with lyrics addressing the festival's theme of "a model of the model minority." That specifically anti-Black myth, acknowledged directly in the play "Trophy Asian," can be traced back to white sociologist William Petersen, who claimed that despite racial prejudice, members of Asian communities could still achieve a high socioeconomic status through assimilation, hard work, and discipline. He compared them directly to Black Americans, who struggled to do so in the face of white supremacist oppression.
This theme, chosen from the metaphorical "ramen pot" by Pork Filled's director, seemed to be an invitation for the show's writers, directors, and performers to explore "Who could you be if you weren't a model minority? Who are you when you are one?"
Each one-act play, roughly 10-minutes long, struck serious notes balanced with fun and whimsy, the latter arising from the performances of actors who had learned the pieces the day before. The writers' conceptions of the theme ran the gamut, from interpretations that showcased a disgruntled "Tesla minority model" and an expansive role-playing game to a game show-like group interview and mermaids who wanted to be white. The seven plays were linked by an honest artistic depiction of the costs of sacrificing self-development and creative exploration in order to attain white supremacist standards of success.
Most of the short performances ended by emphasizing the importance of cultural solidarity and togetherness, whether it be platonic or romantic. And between plays, the live band performed songs that honored famous Asian Americans who have rejected model minority status, such as rock star Karen O (of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs) or actress Lucy Liu.
Audience member Luan Heywood was surprised by her experience at the performance, finding the band a highlight. "The show was impressive in its own right, for tackling such a big subject in seven different and creative ways," Heywood said. "It felt more participatory than regular theater, since the audience is taking part in the culmination of such a sprint."
Roger Tang, executive director of Pork Filled Productions, said, "What's so special about 'Instant Noodles' is that for the audience, which is primarily Asian, it's one of the few opportunities to see themselves on stage in stories about them: Asians only get 5% of the roles on Seattle stages, despite being 20% of the population."
But there was another reality Tang found potent. "'Instant Noodles' is one of the few times where [performers] aren't the only Asian in the room."
Actors in the festival found it especially meaningful — and fun — to share the stage with other Asian creatives. Matt Dela Cruz, a performer in the production and a theater teacher, said, "When I started in the theatre community more than 10 years ago, AAPI talent wasn't as prominent as it is now, so it was so dope being around this energy and representation."
