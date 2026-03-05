The Green River Killer Murdered Dozens of Women. A Photographer Aims to Remember Them.

Ridgway, also known as the Green River Killer, is one of the country's most notorious serial killers. He evaded arrest for nearly two decades, causing one of the longest and largest serial murder investigations in U.S. history. After his arrest, Ridgway admitted he targeted women he thought were "prostitutes" because he believed "he could kill as many of them as [he] wanted without getting caught." Now near the end of his life, he receives palliative care in the King County Jail. Three women who are still missing — Kassee Ann Lee, Kelly Kay McGinnis, and Patricia Ann Osborn — and listed on the King County Sheriff's Office Green River homicides investigation website are presumed to be Ridgway's victims.