Five Women Artists Bring 'Psychedelic' Sense of Play to Pioneer Square Exhibit

Co-curator Sojit said collaborating with her friends on an exhibit has been years in the making. A spin-off of Hole in the Air, an international group of artists who began to meet over Zoom when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the friends wanted to form a smaller collective of women local to the Puget Sound area, with the ultimate goal of a group show. While the collective prefers to work on their art separately, they meet monthly to give each other critical feedback and encouragement. "I think you can see it. We definitely influence each other's art," Sojit said.