A Rainier Beach Filmmaker Turned Grief Into Documentary About Green Burials

While seated at a coffee shop in the University District, he recalled that before he began his film The Life We Leave, he had been grieving for years. His mother passed away in 2018, and although he and his family knew she was dying, the death still impacted him greatly. When she died, Gerber felt rushed by outside pressures to complete the cremation process, giving him little time to grieve. A week after she was cremated, when the funeral home gave him his mom's ashes, he asked himself: What now?