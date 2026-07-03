'This Room Is Ours' Brings Black Figurative Art to King Street Station

And that interest manifests in disparate ways for the artists on view in the exhibition. At the far end of the gallery is videopoet and multidisciplinary artist Kamari Bright's "We Flew," a massive painted styrofoam sculpture of a Black woman levitating in the air, as if superhero-flying in the sky. (If the piece looks familiar to you, you might have seen it floating near Wa Na Wari at Walk the Block late last year.) That piece stands in stark contrast with Ric'kisha Taylor's fabric-based works that mine the muck of Florida's swamps and cultural stereotypes to upend understanding of Black femininity. Both render Black women, but one through fantastical projection and the other through cheeky humor.