REVIEW | Arte Noir Exhibit Gives Seattle's Black Panthers 'Their Flowers'

Nestled in Midtown Square at the busy intersection of 23rd Avenue and East Union Street, Arte Noir has served as a hub for Black artistic, educational, and cultural power in the Central District for five years. The gallery and gift shop's current exhibit, "Central District Legacy: Black. Power. Black Panthers," reaches beyond widely recognized aesthetics of Afros, raised fists, and smooth black leather garb to include direct quotes from people who lived through decades of change and evocative artwork from Black artists across the country. The show, which runs through Aug. 2, highlights the history of the Seattle Black Panther Party and honors the organization's legacy as both an architect of community in the 1960s and an enduring cultural force within the CD.