Artist Lotus L. Kang Creates Sculptural Works that Examine Memory and Time

Visitors won’t immediately recognize what’s happening in “I hear the hollow boom of time,” named from a line in a novel by the late Brazilian writer Clarice Lispector. The two-room exhibit is quietly contemplative in its layers, encouraging visitors to sit with the materials rather than constructing a cohesive narrative, though there is a clear throughline to the exhibit: “Everything is constantly in transformation and has a life cycle, so each viewer will have a different experience,” said Erger. The title treatments reflect this journey, as in the case of “Molt (Toronto-Chicago-Woodridge-New York-Seattle-)”, which refers to the continually transforming appearance of photographic film sheets used in the piece and the locations where the piece was and is exhibited.