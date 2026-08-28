Black Seattle Nerds Get a Weekend to Geek Out in the Central District

"What we're trying to do is essentially say there is more than one way to be a nerd. Being a Black nerd does not look one way. There are several intersections within the Black nerd culture, and we're here to celebrate them all," said J.R. Lester-Peters, LANGSTON's interim marketing director. "What we're cultivating here is space for people to come with their random quirks and interests, and find community and connection and bond over that, and maybe even some new stuff that they never considered before."