Hank Reavis Makes Familiar Seattle Scenes Feel New in Georgetown Exhibition

I feel that when I look at Reavis' very small painting of a bird, soaring against an orange sky, its body and wings made of squares. It reminded me of moments where I've tried to capture a cloud, a sunset, or a particularly bright moon with my phone, only to look at the blurry photo later. While the image might not directly reflect the beauty of that moment, the feeling is still accessible. I can see it and still access what it felt like to stand under the sky, at the beach, or sit in the forest and the thought of whipping out my phone to capture the scene before me. Reavis' airbrushed paintings function in a similar way: By mimicking broadly accessible or familiar images of Seattle, they're non-specific enough to function as placeholders for the viewers' own memories.