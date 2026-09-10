Georgetown Gets Its Close-Up at the Super 8 Film Fest

On that tip, this weekend Sept. 11–12, the Georgetown Super 8 (GS8) will take over the Georgetown Steam Plant. Through its training program, GS8 puts Super 8 cameras in the hands of filmmakers — regardless of professional background — and sends them off into the world to create a movie of whatever they like. Over two days, they'll screen 61 movies filmed in the neighborhood by moviemakers of all stripes who, over the last several months, have turned their film fantasies into reality. GS8 also doles out awards — like Filmmaker's Choice, People's Choice, and Best Music Video — to add a fun, slightly competitive gloss to the weekend.