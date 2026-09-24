‘Space to Breathe,’ an Afrofuturist, Sci-Fi Film, Explores a Future Without Prisons and Police

It’s 2070, and the last correctional facility in the U.S. has been shuttered. Police no longer exist. And in this new landscape, a genderqueer filmmaker named Sojourner sets out to answer a question: What led the country to abolition?

That’s the premise behind Space to Breathe, a 21-minute Afrofuturist, science-fiction hybrid documentary that examines a potential future reality where there are no prisons or police. The film screens Sept. 26 in Renton. The precise location will be shared with those who RSVP for the free event.