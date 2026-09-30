Georgetown Exhibition Unearths the Power of Tiny Plants

Nia's work implores viewers, especially youth, to be more connected to the environment in a world where most are glued to their phones. "My message to society?" she said. "Explore beauty and miracles in your environment. The shape of [plants] have extraordinary beauty. You know, animals are more obvious when they face extinction, but plants are disappearing in silence, and people don't notice it at all. A lot of the plants [in the exhibit] are tiny in size and sometimes go unnoticed. I want to encourage people to see, not just watch things."