Short Run Comix Festival Returns to Georgetown With Zines Worth the Tote Space

If you've never attended a Short Run before, it's best to come at least a little prepared. Bring at least one extra bag and a rough idea of how much money you want to spend so you don't go hog wild; it can be as little as $20 or as much as $150 (cash is always king). There's no need to study the list of vendors before you step through the Design Center's doors: The best part is discovering artists, printing presses, or collectives you've never heard of before. Take the time to look at everyone's table, and you might find a patch or a zine that speaks to you. And don't be afraid to yuk it up with artists or your fellow Short Run attendees — meeting new people is what it's all about.