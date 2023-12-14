UPDATED: A South End Guide to Mutual Aid Groups in Seattle

After a long, hot summer, Seattle is settling into its rainy climate. Most of us reach to the back of the closet for the windbreakers and rain boots, and to the back of the pantry for a can of soup on an autumnal day. Mutual aid groups across Seattle and the South End provide a similar kind of comfort to those in need. Whether it's year-round items like harm-reduction kits and food, or winter-specific essentials like propane tanks and warm clothes, mutual aid groups support community members with solidarity, not charity.