UPDATED: A South End Guide to Mutual Aid Groups in Seattle
This guide was updated in November 2025 by Skyler Faye Smalls.
After a long, hot summer, Seattle is settling into its rainy climate. Most of us reach to the back of the closet for the windbreakers and rain boots, and to the back of the pantry for a can of soup on an autumnal day. Mutual aid groups across Seattle and the South End provide a similar kind of comfort to those in need. Whether it's year-round items like harm-reduction kits and food, or winter-specific essentials like propane tanks and warm clothes, mutual aid groups support community members with solidarity, not charity.
Unlike traditional nonprofits, mutual aid groups do not have a leadership hierarchy or external funding. Rather, they rely on community-led resource exchange and direct aid, fostering solidarity and collective action for and by the community.
I like that idea, but how do you get connected with mutual aid groups?
Many of these groups have an Instagram or Facebook page, but it's hard to find them if you're not sure what to type in. This guide aims to make that process a little less confusing. From clothes and food to toiletries, diapers, and baby formula, these groups got you covered. Looking for ways to give back? You'll find opportunities here as well!
Below is a list of mutual aid groups in the South End and beyond, with information on how to contact them and the types of support they currently need. If you're interested in starting your own mutual aid group, take a look at this Mutual Aid 101 Toolkit. (The toolkit was created during the COVID-19 pandemic, but much of the information still applies.)
Have a group you think belongs on this list? Let us know at community@seattleemerald.org. We keep this guide updated, so check back for the latest info!
Across Seattle
Super Familia King County (SFKC) is the first and only grassroots group in the U.S. led by unaccompanied and undocumented youth organizers. This mutual aid group resists traditional social services that can endanger unaccompanied and undocumented youth. SFKC provides community and support to immigrant youth.
Email: kcsuperfamilia@gmail.com
Instagram: SuperFamilia_KC
Venmo: @Super_Familia
Seattle Community Fridge is a mutual aid network that maintains publicly accessible fridges throughout Seattle, stocked with free food and essential items. Community members are welcome to take what they need or donate what they can. You can find fridge locations and food donation safety guidelines on the organization's website and social media.
Email: seattlecommunityfridge@gmail.com
Instagram: seattlecommunityfridge
Washington Gives: Seattle Community Fridge
Most in-demand items: menstrual products, baby diapers and wipes, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce, bottled water, and electrolyte drinks.
To donate: Support Seattle Community Fridge by donating funds to its Washington Gives. To donate a fridge, contact the group through its online Fridge Donation form, and to donate food, check out its food safety guidelines.
To volunteer: Fill out its volunteer application or sign up for the Seattle Community Fridge newsletter.
This organization focuses on liberation through land and food sovereignty through community gardening. BSF serves its community with Sunday potlucks and garden skill-sharing events, and the organization uses its voice to uplift Black and Indigenous people all over the world.
Email: contact@blackstarfarmers.org
Instagram: blackstarfarmers
Facebook: blackstarfarmers
To donate: To donate general funds to Black Star Farmers, check out the organization's Flipcause page. If you're interested in donating to its wealth distribution fund, see Black Star Farmers' Wealth Distribution Fund donation page.
To volunteer: Sign up for the Black Star Farmers' newsletter if you want to learn about monthly volunteer opportunities.
Global Solidarity Network Seattle is a grassroots organization that provides unconditional solidarity to marginalized communities. This community-based mutual aid organization helps provide aid to those in need of emergency funds and direct aid, and it assists people seeking asylum and affected by displacement.
Email: info@gsnseattle.org
WhatsApp: Gsns - Heather
Instagram: gsnseattle
Venmo: @Gsnseattle
To donate: Donate funds to the Venmo provided above or on the website under "Get Involved." To donate lightly used items, reach out via GSNS' Contact page.
To volunteer: To join GSNS in making an impact, contact the organization via the same link provided above.
Most in-demand items: cash donations and lightly used/new furniture, clothing, diapers, hygiene products, household goods, kitchenware, bedding, and strollers.
Stop the Sweeps Seattle is a collective of members committed to treating unhoused people with compassion and humanity. The collective hosts harm reduction kit-making parties, organizes rallies to advocate for shelter policy change, and hosts virtual sessions educating folks on how to show up for swept and displaced neighbors.
Instagram: stopthesweepsseattle
Venmo: @stopthesweepsseattle
Cash App: $stopthesweepsSEA
To donate: Send funds to its Cash App or Venmo.
To volunteer: Stay up to date on harm reduction kit-making parties and virtual meetings by following its Instagram.
Central Seattle
A Will & A Way Seattle is a collective of individuals offering outreach in Capitol Hill, distributing seasonal cooling and warming kits, and sharing education on how to support mutual aid efforts. Follow the collective on Instagram to stay updated on upcoming mutual aid events.
Instagram: awillandawaysea
PayPal: AWAWSeattle
Venmo: @willandaway
Cash App: $AWAWseattle
Most in-demand items: cooling bandanas, water, Gatorade, electrolyte packets, fruit cups, popsicles, sunscreen, and mini fans.
To donate: Send funds via Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal. Message the organization via Instagram to donate goods.
Food Not Bombs is a global movement committed to sharing free food as a form of mutual aid, not charity. Although each branch operates independently, all have shared values: horizontal decision-making, nonviolence, opposition to all forms of oppression, including, but not limited to, racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia. This organization promotes veganism and vegetarianism and believes food is a human right, not a privilege. Food Not Bombs serves a hot meal every Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. in Occidental Square.
Email: hello@seattlefoodnotbombs.org
Instagram: seattlefoodnotbombs
Facebook: Seattle Food Not Bombs
Phone: 253-237-6196
Most in demand: vegan cooking, grocery surplus, water bottles, Narcan, fentanyl test strips, body wipes, and menstrual products.
CID
ChuMinh Tofu serves free meals every Sunday, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at ICHS, 720 8th Ave. S. Formed in 2018, "The Eggrolls" stand against dehumanization — it's more than just food.
Email: theeggrollcrew@gmail.com
Facebook: Chuminh Tofu and Vegan Deli
Instagram: chuminhtofu
To donate: Drop by every Sunday between 10a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at 720 8th Ave. S. to donate items. To donate funds, reach out via Venmo or Cash App, or email the group at the email above.
Most in-demand items: tote bags, backpacks, socks, underwear, warm clothing, first aid supplies, rain ponchos, masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, period products, and toiletries.
To volunteer: Join The Eggrolls by showing up on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 720 8th Ave. S.
South Seattle
Long Haul Kitchen (LHK) offers mutual aid to unsheltered and unhoused individuals in Georgetown and SoDo. At the core of its values are access to high-quality, nutritious, and delicious food, harm reduction, and providing aid without barriers.
Email: thelonghaulkitchen@gmail.com
Instagram: the_long_haul_kitchen
Venmo: @longhaulkitchen
Patreon: The Long Haul Kitchen
PayPal: @longhaulmutualaid
To volunteer: No experience is required to join the team. Find out more by contacting the kitchen via Instagram or email.
To donate: Sign up for Long Haul Mutual Aid's Patreon or send funds to its Venmo or PayPal.
(North) Beacon Hill Mutual Aid supports unhoused neighbors by distributing warm, waterproof clothing items, tents, heating and cooking sources, and food. Its work is rooted in a framework of solidarity, not charity.
Email: hocsbeaconhill@gmail.com
Instagram: beaconhillma
Patreon: Beacon Hill Mutual Aid
Cash App: $HOCSBeaconHill2
PayPal: @HOCSBeaconHill
To volunteer: Beacon Hill Mutual Aid offers a variety of volunteer opportunities. Get involved through its volunteer sign-up form.
To donate: Join the drop-in outreach team on Tuesday afternoons by reaching out via Instagram or email! Donate funds to the group's Cash App, PayPal, or Patreon.
Most in-demand items: propane tanks and cash donations.
For the People 206 (FTP206) is a grassroots collective supporting unhoused communities, historically Black, Indigenous, and communities of color across the greater Seattle area. Through regular pop-ups, FTP206 distributes hot meals, harm reduction supplies, and offers emergency response when needed.
North Seattle
Homies Helping Homies is a mutual aid organization rooted in community care, distributing essential items like food, sleeping bags, tents, and financial assistance to those in need. The organization's work is built on the belief that caring for one another is a collective effort.
Instagram: homieshelpinghomiesseattle
Venmo: @Homies4homiesseattle
Cash Appl: $Homies4homiesseattle
To donate: Donate via Venmo or Cash App, or DM Homies Helping Homies on Instagram for more information on donating items.
Shuttsie Love Community Pantry, located on Northeast 38th and 110th Street in the Lake City/Meadowbrook neighborhood, provides food, hygiene items, and resources to neighbors facing food or housing insecurity. The pantry fosters trust and safety through consistent support and compassion.
Instagram: shuttsie_love
Venmo: @shuttsie_love_pantry
PayPal: Shuttsielove
To donate: Drop goods off at the pantry on Northeast 38th and 110th Street.
Green Light Project is a peer-led group that provides mutual aid to Seattle's street-based sex workers and people who use drugs. Through direct outreach, GLP distributes goods to sex workers in Aurora and Bitter Lake neighborhoods twice a week.
Email: greenlightprojectsea@gmail.com
Instagram: greenlightprojectsea
Cash App: $GreenLightProject
To donate: Donate funds to the Cash App provided above or purchase items from Green Light Project's Amazon wishlist.
To volunteer: Get in touch with Green Light Project via the email address provided above to find out more information on volunteer opportunities.
Single Spark Seattle is an independent mutual aid group serving unhoused individuals in North Seattle. Its primary focus is providing automotive maintenance, towing, and transportation for those who use vehicles as a form of shelter. The group also provides direct funds through promoting GoFundMe pages for people in need of financial assistance.
Email: northseattlehocs@gmail.com
Instagram: singlesparksea
Venmo: @SparkSEA
Cash App: $SingleSparkSea
Patreon: Single Spark Seattle
To donate: Donate funds to its Cash App or Venmo. For items, reach out via email.
To volunteer: Join the group by reaching out via email.
Subvert UD is a mutual aid group based in the University District that works to subvert anti- Black and anti-homeless values in the neighborhood. The group provides meals and hygiene supplies every Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. at University Heights Center.
Instagram: subvert_ud
Venmo: @subvert_ud
Most in demand: Cash donations, seasonally appropriate clothing, sleeping bags, season tents, backpacks, and hygiene supplies.
To donate: Donate funds via Venmo. Donate items at University Heights Center on Sundays during its food-sharing event, or buy supplies needed from Subvert UD's Walmart wishlist.
To volunteer: Fill out the group's volunteer form where you can sign up to cook, distribute meals and supplies, and transport goods.
South and East King County
South King County and Eastside Covid19 Mutual Aid (SKC&E) supports communities in southeast Seattle through grocery and essential item delivery, and resource and pod mapping to connect folks with the resources they need to support their neighbors. SKC&E is currently seeking help with grocery shopping and delivery, as well as monetary donations to cover the cost of these goods.
Email: covid19mutualaideastside@gmail.com
Instagram: skc_e_mutual_aid
Facebook: South King County & Eastside COVID/Coronavirus Mutual Aid Group
PayPal: MAeastside
Venmo: @SKCEMutualAid
Patreon: Mutual Aid S&E King County
To volunteer: Fill out SKC&E's volunteer form, where you can get connected with neighbors you can shop and deliver groceries to and get reimbursed, or complete the organization's Mutual Aid Pod form to join a pod. You can also join SKC&E's Abolitionist Gender-based Violence Prevention Pod through its online form.
To donate: Donate funds via PayPal or Venmo. To donate specific items, join SKC&E's Facebook group.
Most in-demand items: Currently collecting donations to individuals in need posted on its Instagram, one-time donations to the organization's PayPal or Venmo, and long-term donations via Patreon.
Auburn Mutual Aid is a collective of neighbors committed to providing mutual aid to BIPOC, undocumented people, queer and trans, and low-income residents. Rooted in community care and solidarity, this group organizes food pantry events, resource swaps, and provides bill support. To learn about upcoming events, follow Auburn Mutual Aid on Instagram.
Email: auburnmutualaid@gmail.com
Instagram: auburnmutualaid
Cash App: $AuburnMutualAidFunds
Venmo: @AuburnMutualAId
PayPal: @AMAFunds
To volunteer: Fill out the volunteer form to get connected with the organization.
To donate: Donate funds via Cash App, Venmo, PayPal, or send weekly donations to Auburn Mutual Aid.
WashMasks is a mutual aid group led by Seattle-based artists and art educators, dedicated to supporting Washington farmworkers. The group regularly organizes food and supply drives and invites volunteers to get involved in a variety of ways.
Email: washmasksmutualaid@gmail.com
Instagram: washmasks
To donate: To donate funds, use WashMasks' omprakash link. For items, visit the group's Instagram for more information on donation drive opportunities!
To volunteer: Fill out WashMask's volunteer application to be a part of the team.
Most in-demand items: beans (black or pinto), coconut milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, hominy, corn, tomato, and canned tuna.