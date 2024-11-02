Behind the Emerald Curtain: Yuko Kodama

Kodama’s career has kept her busy over the years — and now that she’s finding a bit more free time, her focus remains on community. She spends a lot of her time attending community events, whether for fun or fundraising. She also ventures into nature with her daughter, who loves to forage and explore the medicinal and edible uses of plants. “I learn a lot from hanging out with her,” Kodama said. “I feel like I have a different relationship with the environment now than I used to. … It’s a whole different feeling to go into the woods and be like, ‘Oh, these are my friends, to help.’ And that’s a whole different relationship than I had growing up. That’s been really cool.” Kodama loves to cook, particularly Japanese food, and some of the plants she forages end up in her dishes. “So that makes me get out of my usual Japanese food fare and into, okay, what do I do with nettles? … What about maple blossoms or a dandelion? … Over a while of being here, it’s turned into more like, how do I preserve these cherry blossoms in salt? And how do I use it afterwards?”