A panel of four speakers sits at a table with microphones, participating in a discussion during an event titled "Election Night 2024." A large screen next to them lists the panelists: Dominique Morales (Moderator), Ryan Packer, Tobias Coughlin-Bogue, and Lex Vaughn. Audience members are seated in the foreground, attentively watching the panel.
Panelists from left to right: Lex Vaughn with The Needling, Tobias Coughlin-Bogue from the South Seattle Emerald, Ryan Packer from The Urbanist, and moderator and Real Change’s Editor-in-Chief Dominique Morales discuss local politics at Town Hall on election night, Nov. 5, 2024.(Photo: Susan Fried)
PHOTO ESSAY | Election Night 2024

“I just hope that people will continue to read and not get burnt out and to understand that there is power in showing up and making your voice heard and being seen.”
Last night, the Wyncote NW Forum space at Town Hall was filled to capacity for an Election Night discussion with local independent media centered on state and local politics. Comedian and DOOM LOOP illustrator Brett Hamil was the host, and Real Change Editor-in-Chief Dominique Morales was the moderator in panel discussions.

Two panels consisting of reporters and editors discussed the local races and initiatives and results of early returns. The conversation also included a discussion about how the reporting by independent media impacts how the community engages in local politics.

Morales asked a panel consisting of the South Seattle Emerald’s Lauryn Bray, Real Change’s Marian Mohamed and Guy Oron, and the International Examiner’s Chetanya Robinson how they thought their reporting influenced how the community engaged in local politics.

“I think the question kind of assumes that our reporting influences communities, but when you’re sitting there in front of your computer as a journalist, you can only hope it does,” Bray responded. “I would really hope, like I said earlier, that people read my reporting and get angry. … I just hope that people will continue to read and not get burnt out and to understand that there is power in showing up and making your voice heard and being seen.”

Another panel consisting of Lex Vaughn from The Needling, Tobias Coughlin-Bogue from the South Seattle Emerald, Ryan Packer from The Urbanist, and Morales covered a wide range of topics related to the election from the City Council race between Tammy Woo and Alexis Mercedes Rinck, the initiatives on the ballot, state legislative races, and the governor’s race.

A woman sits at a booth for "Real Change," an organization focused on jobs, journalism, and justice. The table displays pamphlets, newspapers, and tote bags. A banner behind her highlights the organization’s mission to provide job opportunities and cover community issues. Shelves with colorful books are in the background.
Krystal Marx, interim executive director of Real Change, sits at an information table at Town Hall.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Three older women sit attentively in a row, watching an event. One woman in the center wears a "Harris Walz" campaign button.
A full house attended an election night event at Town Hall that featured several panels of journalists from local independent media outlets, including the South Seattle Emerald, The Urbanist, Real Change, International Examiner, and The Needling.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A man wearing a "Harris Walz" campaign shirt looks down at his smartphone in a dimly lit room. He is focused on his screen, and another person is visible in the background, slightly out of focus.
An audience member checks his phone for national election results.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A speaker stands at a podium on a dark stage, gesturing towards a large projected image of an older man being embraced by a group of smiling children. The audience, seated in the foreground, watches the presentation.
Comedian, DOOM LOOP illustrator, and host Brett Hamil points out the joy created by Gov. Tim Walz when he signed a bill providing free lunches to all students in Minnesota.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A man in a dark blazer holds a microphone for an audience member with long blond hair and glasses, who is seated and holding a drink.
Hamil holds a mic for Zek Drucker who asked a question about transit levies during Election Night 2024 at Town Hall.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Four panelists sit at a table with microphones, engaged in a discussion on stage, while a moderator stands at a podium to the right, observing or preparing to ask a question. The audience listens attentively in the foreground.
From left to right: Panelists Lex Vaughn with The Needling, Tobias Coughlin-Bogue from the South Seattle Emerald, Ryan Packer from The Urbanist, and moderator and Real Change’s Editor-in-Chief Dominique Morales, introduced by host Brett Hamil.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Five panelists sit at a table with microphones, listening attentively. They display a diverse range of backgrounds, with one wearing a headscarf and another with "2024" earrings, adding a touch of political context.
From left to right: Panelists Lauryn Bray from South Seattle Emerald, Marian Mohamed from Real Change, Chetanya Robinson from the International Examiner, Guy Oron, also from Real Change, and Morales discuss how the community can influence local politics.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A woman sits at a panel table with a microphone, smiling as she looks to the side. She is wearing large, tinted glasses, a red lace underlayer, and a lavender shirt that reads "Hot People Vote."
Dominique Morales, editor-in-chief at Real Change, and moderator of the event, smiles at the panelists during a discussion about local politics.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A woman speaks into a microphone at a panel event, wearing glasses, hoop earrings, and a patterned top with swirls. Her hair is styled in locs adorned with decorative beads.
South Seattle Emerald writer and panelist Lauryn Bray answers a question during a discussion about local elections and their impact on the community.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A woman seated at a panel table smiles and gestures with her hand, appearing engaged in the discussion. She wears a black leather jacket and has a microphone in front of her. A name tag identifies her as Lex Vaughn from "The Needling."
The Needling’s Lex Vaughn reacts to a question during a panel discussion.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A man stands at the front of a room holding a microphone, smiling as he engages with an audience. Attendees, including a child in a baseball cap and a man wearing a mask, sit attentively, some smiling and leaning forward.
Host Brett Hamil fields a question from his wife Diana Falchuk during the event.(Photo: Susan Fried)
