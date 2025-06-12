The South End Guide to Juneteenth 2025

"Every year, Black communities celebrate Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas finally got word of their emancipation. The holiday — which gets its name from the contraction of 'June' and 'nineteenth' — got its start in the South, but with the Great Migration in the 20th century, Black people brought this celebration to their newfound communities across the country, including Seattle. Juneteenth got an even bigger boost in popularity following the George Floyd uprising in 2020, and it became a federal holiday in 2021."