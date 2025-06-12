The South End Guide to Juneteenth 2025

As we make our way to the summer solstice, we must first celebrate Juneteenth, a Black American holiday celebrating the end of chattel slavery in the United States. Here's what I wrote about the day — June 19 — in previous years' event roundups:
"Every year, Black communities celebrate Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas finally got word of their emancipation. The holiday — which gets its name from the contraction of 'June' and 'nineteenth' — got its start in the South, but with the Great Migration in the 20th century, Black people brought this celebration to their newfound communities across the country, including Seattle. Juneteenth got an even bigger boost in popularity following the George Floyd uprising in 2020, and it became a federal holiday in 2021."
Across the South End are tons of events celebrating Black history and community. We've organized Juneteenth events chronologically. Check back for updates as official lineups are still being announced!
Know an event that should be on our list? Let us know at Community@SeattleEmerald.org.
June 14, 12–5 p.m.
Midtown Square Plaza
2301 East Union St.
The Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle is hosting its annual Juneteenth Market Pop-Up in the Central District's Midtown Square. There will be DJ sets from KEXP selectors as well as Black-owned retailers, food vendors, and community organizations.
June 14, 8–10 p.m.
Black and Tan Hall
5608 Rainier Ave. S.
Head to the Black and Tan Hall for Blacker Than Blue, a celebration of both Juneteenth and Black music and culture in the Puget Sound region. Seattle- and Tacoma-based artists like King Youngblood, Astral Trap, and Gladys Dead are the featured performers of the evening. The event is all ages until 10 p.m.
June 18, 5–8 p.m.
Rainier Beach Community Center
8825 Rainier Ave. S.
The Atlantic Street Center's Juneteenth celebration is back at the Rainier Beach Community Center on June 18. Come through for "local artisans, food trucks, and organizations, ASC showcases educational and dynamic performances that pay homage to African American and Black history in the United States." Tickets are free, but be sure to reserve them ahead of time.
June 19, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Seward Park, Shelter #3
5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S.
At Seward Park, there will be a big Juneteenth celebration featuring a lot of different activities: live painting by artist M. Curry, a video game truck, line dancing, the Detective Cookie Chess Club, music performances by singers and a cellist, and a DJ set from DJ Mr. Cliff. Food vendors like Big Dawgs, Chubby Plant, Little D's Gratitude Lemonade, and Creamy Cone Café will be serving up treats as you peruse unique, Black-owned vendor stalls. Organizers suggest that you should bring "a chair or blanket, sunblock, and everything your family needs for a relaxing day in the park."
June 19, 12–5 p.m.
Judkins Park
2150 S. Norman St.
The Northwest African American Museum is hosting its annual Juneteenth Skate to Freedom Party this year. Strap on your skates, glide along to Black music, and bask in the energy and joy of Juneteenth. The event is free and open to all levels of skaters — don't be shy! This is part of NAAM's greater Juneteenth celebrations — they will also host performances by Living Voices, a sports skills and drills clinic, as well as two movement classes led by Adaeze Medani. Find the full schedule here.
June 19, 12–8 p.m.
Jimi Hendrix Park
2400 S. Massachusetts St.
As always, Jimi Hendrix Park is going to be bumpin' this Juneteenth thanks to Africatown Community Land Trust's annual Summer of Soul celebration. While specifics are yet to be announced, there will be lots of Black vendors, performers, musicians, and community orgs out at the park to celebrate the Black high holiday.
June 19, 5–7 p.m.
Wa Na Wari
911 24th Ave.
If you're looking for something a little more low-key for Juneteenth, head over to Wa Na Wari for a kickback DJ set from Seattle musician SassyBlack.
June 19, 5–9 p.m.
Washington Hall
153 14th Ave.
Creative Justice is taking over Washington Hall with its annual celebration of Juneteenth. "In a time when so much around us feels uncertain, we hold tight to what we know is true: we got us," organizers wrote in an event post. There will be double dutch with Seattle's 206 Double Dutch Divas, free food from Food of Essence, music from DJ Love Jones, as well as a free mutual-aid store, a live mural, a bouncy house, a Free the Youth documentary screening, and so much more.
June 19, 7:30 p.m.
Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave. S.
For Juneteenth this year, the South Hudson Music Project has invited vocalist Ayesha Brooks to sing the music of Mavis Staples, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, and Fontella Bass. Backing her up on stage is Wayne Horvitz on piano, Darren Loucas on guitar, Jeremy Lightfoot on bass, Eric Eagle on drums, Hans Teuber on sax, Ray Larsen on trumpet, and Beserat Tafesse on trombone.
June 21, 1–6 p.m.
Othello Playground
4351 S. Othello St.
And over in Othello, It Takes A Village has organized an event with live performances, local food, and activities for people of all ages.