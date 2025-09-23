Save the Date: The Emerald's Sixth Annual T'Challaween Comes to Town on Oct. 25

The event was created by the Emerald in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic in a time of isolation and a "turbulent summer of protests centered around systemic racism in policing," said Jessie McKenna, who cofounded the event when she worked at the Emerald in 2020. The name for the event was inspired by King T'Challa, or the Black Panther, in the film of the same name. The actor Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa, died that year.