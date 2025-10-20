Large crowd of protesters gathered outdoors holding colorful signs with slogans like “No Faux King Way,” “Dissent is Not Disloyalty,” and “Fight Truth Decay,” opposing authoritarianism and promoting democracy under overcast skies.
Tens of thousands showed up at the "No Kings" rally at Seattle Center on Oct. 18, some dressed in costumes and carrying signs that decried the Trump administration's moves toward authoritarianism.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Inflatable Frogs, Visible Dissent Fill Seattle Center for 'No Kings' Rally

A photo essay from the massive Oct. 18 protest where tens of thousands gathered to denounce authoritarianism and affirm democracy in Seattle's streets.
An estimated 90,000 people showed up at Seattle Center and marched through downtown Seattle on Oct. 18 to show their support for what many view as President Donald Trump's embrace of authoritarianism and assault on democracy. Inspired by the anti-ICE protests in Portland, people came dressed in inflatable costumes and carried homemade signs. Attendees expressed numerous grievances and said they attended the rally to decry the use of the U.S. military in American cities, the weaponization of the Department of Justice, the denial of due process to undocumented immigrants, and the defunding of the health care system.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal gave an impassioned speech about how easy it would be for people to throw up their hands and ignore Trump's "dehumanization of trans people, and immigrants, and Black people and poor people." Instead, Jayapal said, millions of people across the country were gathering to say, "We will not back down, we will not give in, we will not capitulate. We are the people's movement that will save our democracy."

An estimated 7 million people in the U.S. participated in more than 2,500 "No Kings" demonstrations. Millions more attended rallies in solidarity with the U.S. in more than a dozen foreign countries.

Protesters dressed in patriotic costumes hold signs reading “No Kings in America” and “This wannabe king has no clothes” during a political demonstration in a park with autumn trees and a crowd in the background.
One person who attended the rally came dressed as a king who was largely undressed.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Group of protesters holding handmade signs at a rally, including one reading “REAL EYES REALIZE REAL LIES,” with others displaying anti-monarchy and political messages, set outdoors under a cloudy sky with trees in the background.
Crowds of people carrying homemade signs packed the Seattle Center grounds on Oct. 18 for the "No Kings" rally.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Woman wearing a pink knit hat holds a small American flag and a sign reading “I AM ANTIFA” at a protest, surrounded by other demonstrators in outdoor clothing, with blurred trees and lights in the background.
Some conservative leaders had proclaimed nationwide "No Kings" rallies would draw members of antifa. One person identified as a member.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Young girl at a protest holds a sign reading “Kids Against Kings!” with stick figure drawings and a crossed-out crown, standing beside adults with flags and signs near a fountain in an outdoor public space.
People of all ages showed up to express their views.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Protesters in inflatable costumes, including a frog with a crossed-out crown, a yellow chicken, and a gray koala labeled “DUE PROCESS,” stand on a grassy field during a demonstration with people and signs in the background.
Inspired by the anti-ICE protestors in Portland, hundreds of people showed up in inflatable costumes.(Photo: Susan Fried)

