FIFA Video Game Tournament and Futsal Bring Young Players to Rainier Beach
Cariz Altheimer had never played FIFA, one of a series of popular soccer video games, but the 11-year-old, who attends school in Rainier Beach, decided to try his luck and participate in a FIFA video game tournament.
"I just knew the controls because I have an Xbox at home," he said in an interview with the Emerald following his victory.
Cariz was the underdog compared with his opponent, Malcolm Lopez, who was running off an eight-game winning streak. Before the two sat down next to each other for the final match, everyone's money was on Malcolm. Malcolm played as Real Madrid and Cariz as Arsenal. The intensity of the match showed on their faces as they swayed back and forth with each click of the controller.
Cariz's father, DaVonte', says their family lives in Woodinville and that Altheimer commutes daily to his school in Rainier Beach.
"I had to get him in with his people," said DaVonte'.
So, on the evening of Dec. 12, the Altheimers were in Rainier Beach for a free FIFA video game tournament and futsal training session, which attracted close to 100 youth and their families. Hosted by Rainier Beach Action Coalition (RBAC), in partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation, Rainier Valley Leadership Academy (RVLA), and the Seattle Teen Late Night Program, the early evening event was one of numerous after-school community events RBAC has planned in anticipation of Seattle hosting six of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup's 104 matches.
"We want people to know that there's stuff happening in Rainier Beach," said Inonge Mubita, economic development coordinator at RBAC. "We want to make sure there's community programming that speaks to the people who live here, and they know they can enjoy the World Cup in their own neighborhood."
The event lasted from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and the FIFA tournament drew around 40 competitors, ages 10–14, inside the Rainier Beach Community Center, while about 30 kids participated in the training session for futsal. Unlike standard soccer with 11 players per team, futsal teams are made up of just five players, allowing for the game to be played in a smaller space, like the inside of a community center.
"Futsal is super accessible. It's just a small, heavy ball that doesn't run away [because] it's a slower ball, so you can play in a gym, and it's great," said Ari McKenna, outreach specialist for the Rainier Beach Business District. "It's born out of something called fútbol de salón, which [originated] in Brazil as a street soccer."
Small sneakers squeaked across the floor of the Rainier Beach Community Center's indoor gymnasium in pursuit of the futsal ball. Running, laughing, and jumping for joy after scoring — while the older kids across the hall were occupied with the FIFA tournament, the younger kids were in the gym playing futsal. The adults and some older kids gathered outside to watch.
One of the adults in attendance was Jordan Delgado, who describes his adolescent self as "different." In his youth, Delgado used to attend after-school events at the Rainier Beach Community Center. "I think this event is cool because this area is not really exposed to soccer. When you think of the Rainier Beach area or the Rainier Valley, you think of basketball or football, so I think it's good to expose something different to the kids," said Delgado.
Delgado worked for the City's Parks and Recreation Department for nine years, but he now works at the Rainier Beach Community Center, which he describes as a "full-circle moment."
"I don't want to say I was a troubled kid, but I used to come to Rainier Late Night every Friday and every Saturday. I built relationships with the staff there, but I never envisioned myself working here one day," said Delgado. "I kind of ended up here by accident, but it's something that I picked up, and I actually have a passion for it."
According to Delgado, the FIFA tournament and futsal training is just the start of neighborhood World Cup-inspired events. "We're going to have another event bigger than this one in a couple months," said Delgado. "We're still trying to figure everything out, but the plan is to have a citywide futsal/soccer tournament with all the futsal centers in the city competing against each other."
"The City and the Chamber of Commerce were reaching out to the neighborhoods to ask, 'Who wants to do events for FIFA when it comes?' And they had dollars for this year and some for next year," said Judy Jones, economic and development strategist at RBAC and director for the Rainier Beach Business District. RBAC, known for community events, like its annual Back2School Bash where students receive free school supplies, took up the offer.
The FIFA tournament and futsal training falls within a series of "activation" events by RBAC, in partnership with RVLA and Seattle Parks and Recreation, with the goal to revitalize the area around the Rainier Beach light rail station. McKenna says RBAC does monthly activations, "usually on the northeast corner of Henderson and MLK by the light rail station because that was the first light rail station built, but it is still completely undeveloped."
For Cariz Altheimer, the first-time FIFA video gamer, the activation worked in his favor: He won the tournament. When asked how victory feels, Altheimer responded simply with "Good."
He went home to Woodinville with his prize: a JBL portable speaker.
Editor's Note: This story was updated on Dec. 17 to correct an incorrect quote.