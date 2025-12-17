FIFA Video Game Tournament and Futsal Bring Young Players to Rainier Beach

One of the adults in attendance was Jordan Delgado, who describes his adolescent self as "different." In his youth, Delgado used to attend after-school events at the Rainier Beach Community Center. "I think this event is cool because this area is not really exposed to soccer. When you think of the Rainier Beach area or the Rainier Valley, you think of basketball or football, so I think it's good to expose something different to the kids," said Delgado.