Preparing the Duwamish Valley for Future Flooding

In the decades ahead, something like the December 2022 flood could become a regular occurrence for South Park, with the potential to recur two or three times a year, said Robin Schwartz, the advocacy and community resilience manager for the Duwamish River Community Coalition (DRCC), a nonprofit focused on Duwamish River pollution and other environmental injustices the community faces. So for families that live near the river to avoid displacement, she says, much work must be done to ensure that the communities of the valley are as prepared as possible for what waters may come. The recent series of atmospheric rivers that have prompted flooding throughout King County and Western Washington — even though the Duwamish hasn't been particularly hard-hit — is a preview of what the valley may one day regularly endure during the wet season.