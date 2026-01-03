South End Groups Provide Food and Farming Opportunities for Youth

"A lot of the things that we do have to do with herbal medicine — what the Earth can teach us, and … checking in with our bodies, checking in with the space, [and] feeling grounded in the space," Ruegg commented, adding that the youth sometimes even take naps in the garden. "A lot of times, we'll just kind of wander through the garden and ask the kids, 'What do you think we need to do today?' and [do] whatever is drawing them. … Sometimes there are things that are kind of pressing, but no one's drawn to them," Ruegg continued, "so we just kind of let it sit for a while."