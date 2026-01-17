King County Farmers Collectives Grow Community and Food Sovereignty

When David Bulindah migrated from Kenya to the United States in 2000, he struggled to find the foods he'd eaten for most of his life — amaranth, kunde, jute leaves, goat meat, cornmeal for ugali — foods he felt nourished his body better than what he found in American supermarkets. For over a decade and a half, he made do as best he could. Then he moved to Washington in 2016 and met Dickson Njeri, another Kenyan immigrant, at a dinner party, where they talked about the difficulties of getting certain foods that so many of their community members had traditionally shared. They wondered, Bulindah said, "How do we get opportunities to grow that?" Later that year, they founded Wakulima USA.