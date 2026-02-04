What Lies Beneath Columbia Park: The Buried Stream in Columbia City

On a run months later, I felt the water of this hidden-yet-not-so-hidden stream, my feet splashing through puddles, my shoes soaked and caked with mud. During consistent rainfall, the water ran down the paved path like a river and cascaded into the storm drain with that familiar churn and gurgle. I saw flooded pools in Genesee Park, saturated pavement piquing the interest of waterfowl. Yet while I was struck by the design of Columbia Park, I struggled to find anything that could point me to its history and planning. I wanted to know not just the story of the water, but also the decisions and processes that shaped its remembrance.