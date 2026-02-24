White Center's Tomb of Treasure Unearths Horror Classics on Physical Media

While video stores are way less common than they were even a decade ago, a community of physical media lovers is keeping the spirit of analog alive. The surge in interest for niche Blu-rays has been compared to the vinyl explosion, with people hungry for curated experiences. On the West Coast alone, video rental stores like Scarecrow Video in Seattle (disclaimer: I work behind the counter there), Movie Madness in Portland, and Vidiots in Los Angeles are still pumping away. LA is also home to WHAMMY! Analog, a store that only sells VHS tapes in addition to hosting screenings. Tape acolytes like Blanchard find meaning in the medium itself beyond just nostalgia for a different time.