Murals and Memories: New Black Panther Park Opens in Skyway

Kids chased each other on the lightly snow-covered paths at Black Panther Park, where close to 100 people gathered on Sunday, March 15, for the unveiling of nine murals created by nine local artists. The park in Skyway is dedicated to the legacy of the Black Panther Party, and each artist interpreted the Panthers' impact on the community in their own way.
The park has been in the works for eight years, relying on the efforts of hundreds of volunteers and staff from numerous community groups, including Nyema Clark with Nurturing Roots, Jake Harris, owner of Stone Soup Gardens, and Sawhorse Revolution. And the work isn't done: There are plantings scheduled in the coming months and the installation of a 2D panther in the park in the near future. But the unveiling of the murals marked a step toward completion.
Na'eem Shareef, an original member of the Seattle Chapter of the Black Panthers, spoke briefly about the contributions the Panthers had made to society, including bringing community together and forming coalitions with groups like the American Indian Movement, the Young Lords, and the Brown Berets. "It's great to see how community comes together, all the different parts to make this work," said Shareef. "Long story short: It's about community really coming together and for all these people who have worked for almost 10 years and didn't quit. It's amazing."
Several of the artists spoke about their work and inspiration. Chloe Washington was inspired by the Black Panthers' free food program and by her friend Nyema Clark's work around food justice. In her work, she depicted images that represented the Panthers' free food program, Clark, and children. "Kids, obviously, are going to be part of the future," said Washington.
The variety of artistic expression in the murals reflected the diversity of the Black Panther Party's contribution to social change and community activism in the U.S. and the world. Their influence still resonates today, with free-breakfast programs in schools, health care for low-income people, and the continued fight for economic and social justice.
After the unveiling, the artists and community members posed for a group shot.
The Emerald's arts coverage is supported in part with funding from 4 Culture and the City of Seattle's Office of Arts & Culture. The Emerald maintains editorial control over its coverage.
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