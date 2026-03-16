Two children in winter jackets stand in front of a colorful community mural inspired by the Black Panther Party, featuring portraits, a black panther, farmland, and messages about “Power to the People” and food justice.
Houston Washington and Nubia Ladd-Ali admire the mural created by Washington's mom, Chloe, during its official unveiling at Black Panther Park on Sunday, March 15, 2026.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Community

Murals and Memories: New Black Panther Park Opens in Skyway

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Kids chased each other on the lightly snow-covered paths at Black Panther Park, where close to 100 people gathered on Sunday, March 15, for the unveiling of nine murals created by nine local artists. The park in Skyway is dedicated to the legacy of the Black Panther Party, and each artist interpreted the Panthers' impact on the community in their own way.

The park has been in the works for eight years, relying on the efforts of hundreds of volunteers and staff from numerous community groups, including Nyema Clark with Nurturing Roots, Jake Harris, owner of Stone Soup Gardens, and Sawhorse Revolution. And the work isn't done: There are plantings scheduled in the coming months and the installation of a 2D panther in the park in the near future. But the unveiling of the murals marked a step toward completion.

Na'eem Shareef, an original member of the Seattle Chapter of the Black Panthers, spoke briefly about the contributions the Panthers had made to society, including bringing community together and forming coalitions with groups like the American Indian Movement, the Young Lords, and the Brown Berets. "It's great to see how community comes together, all the different parts to make this work," said Shareef. "Long story short: It's about community really coming together and for all these people who have worked for almost 10 years and didn't quit. It's amazing."

Several of the artists spoke about their work and inspiration. Chloe Washington was inspired by the Black Panthers' free food program and by her friend Nyema Clark's work around food justice. In her work, she depicted images that represented the Panthers' free food program, Clark, and children. "Kids, obviously, are going to be part of the future," said Washington.

The variety of artistic expression in the murals reflected the diversity of the Black Panther Party's contribution to social change and community activism in the U.S. and the world. Their influence still resonates today, with free-breakfast programs in schools, health care for low-income people, and the continued fight for economic and social justice.

After the unveiling, the artists and community members posed for a group shot.

Community members gather outdoors for the unveiling of colorful murals featuring Black children and Black Panther–inspired imagery, as a speaker with a microphone addresses families and children standing beside the artwork on a chilly day with patches of snow.
J'Von Buckley and Ari Glass talk about their murals after they were unveiled on Sunday, March 15, at Black Panther Park in Skyway.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Black Panther–inspired murals and artwork honoring Black activism, unity, and culture, including portraits of activists, raised hands symbolizing solidarity, and vibrant illustrations referencing the Black Panther Party and Black liberation movements.
Artists Kai Greene, Myron Curry, Al-Baseer Holly, Shakore Nelson, Tomas Afeworki, and Cristina Martinez were six of the nine artists whose murals were unveiled at Black Panther Park.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Group of Seattle Black Panther Party members pose together in front of a Black Panther Party mural sign during a mural unveiling.
Some of the original Seattle Black Panther Party members — Leonard Dawson Jr., Mike Tagawa, Na'eem Shareef, Vanetta Molson-Turner, Michael Dixon, Mark Cook, and Aaron Dixon (far right) — pose for a photo with Najee Ladd-Ali and Nyema Clark in front of a mural created by Al-Baseer Holly.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Community members gather outdoors at a mural unveiling as a man and woman share an emotional hug, with colorful Black Panther–inspired community murals and families in winter clothing in the background.
Aaron Dixon, an original member of the Seattle Black Panthers, hugs Nyema Clark during the official unveiling of nine murals honoring the Black Panthers.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Woman speaks with two men holding a microphone during a community gathering, as families and neighbors stand nearby at an outdoor Black Panther Park mural unveiling on a chilly day.
Nyema Clark talks with Seattle Black Panther members Aaron Dixon and Leonard Dawson Jr. during the official unveiling of nine murals honoring the Black Panthers.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Large group of community members and families gather outdoors, raising fists and smiling during the Black Panther Park mural unveiling.
Attendees at the official unveiling of nine murals in Skyway honoring the Black Panthers on Sunday, March 15, 2026.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Two women and a toddler smile in front of a colorful Black Panther–inspired community mural.
Deborah Vanderhorst poses with her daughter, Nyema Clark, and granddaughter, Nubia Ladd-Ali, in front of a mural by Chloe Washington.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Man holding a microphone speaks to a crowd during the Black Panther Park mural unveiling.
Jake Harris, owner of Stone Soup Gardens, speaks about the creation of Black Panther Park in Skyway.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Crowd of community members gather outdoors around speakers during the Black Panther Park mural unveiling.
A crowd attending the official unveiling of nine murals at Black Panther Park in Skyway listens to a short speech by Nyema Clark.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Woman holding a microphone laughs beside a man speaking at the Black Panther Park mural unveiling, as they address attendees.
Nyema Clark passes the microphone to original Seattle Black Panther Party member Na'eem Shareef.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Man speaks into a microphone beside a colorful mural reading “People’s Free Food Program,” as families and children gather near garden beds.
Artist Ari Glass talks about what inspired his mural.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Man speaks into a microphone while holding a child’s hand beside a vibrant Black Panther–inspired mural featuring activists and “Free Huey,” as community members gather and share a hug.
Artist Shakore Nelson speaks about his mural at Black Panther Park in Skyway.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Two men stand smiling beside a colorful Black Panther–inspired mural featuring historic activists and a “Free Huey” message.
Seattle Black Panther Party member Na'eem Shareef poses with artist Shakore Nelson in front of Nelson's mural at Black Panther Park.(Photo: Susan Fried)
The Emerald's arts coverage is supported in part with funding from 4 Culture and the City of Seattle's Office of Arts & Culture. The Emerald maintains editorial control over its coverage.

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