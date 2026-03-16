Murals and Memories: New Black Panther Park Opens in Skyway

Na'eem Shareef, an original member of the Seattle Chapter of the Black Panthers, spoke briefly about the contributions the Panthers had made to society, including bringing community together and forming coalitions with groups like the American Indian Movement, the Young Lords, and the Brown Berets. "It's great to see how community comes together, all the different parts to make this work," said Shareef. "Long story short: It's about community really coming together and for all these people who have worked for almost 10 years and didn't quit. It's amazing."