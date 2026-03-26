In a New Cookbook, Author Nurhaliza Mohamath Serves Up Cham Cuisine and Culture

Mohamath says the idea for My Cham Tongue came one day in 2021 while she was helping out at her family's restaurant. "Pan-Asian street food is accessible and easy for people to get introduced to the Cham community, but a lot of the dishes at Salima's aren't Cham foods. It's teriyaki, it's phở, it's nasi goreng; it's cultural influences of Cham food, but a lot of these are not really at the core of Cham cooking," said Mohamath. "That was the thesis question that really started this project — 'What really is Cham food?' — and [finding the answer to] that set me on a journey."