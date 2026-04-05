Shaun Scott Joins Got Green and Its Fight for Tenant Rights

"When you organize with an intersectional framework and understand power dynamics, you know that when you are taking care of the people who are the absolutely most vulnerable, it tends to make things better for everybody," Scott said. "We're organizing right now in, I think, about as friendly a climate you could possibly have for this sort of organizing — a new mayoral administration, two citywide councilmembers who were recently elected on pro-housing platforms who understand racial equity. So there's that synergy between what we're trying to do on the outside and learning how to make the demand to people on the inside and official types."