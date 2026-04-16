Black Earth Day Gains King County Recognition. What It Means for the South End.

Though this year is the first time the day has gained official recognition from the county, it has been impacting attendees since it started. "People from all over the state come here to dance, to just be around each other, to get resources, to connect," said Kurt Ragin, director of public health and advocacy at Urban League. Ragin attended his first Black Earth Day before he worked for Urban League, and when he saw all of these other Black and Brown Seattleites coming together for this event, to celebrate the Earth and to celebrate each other, he said, "that was just gorgeous to me. I felt safe."