Sake Noire Adds Sake and Jazz to Hillman City's Nightlife Scene

"The drinking culture behind sake is so hospitable. Something we always try to teach new sake drinkers, for example, is: You never pour for yourself at the table. You always pour for your friends and family or your colleagues first," said Liang. "There's also this fun story of why the sake cup is so small. A lot of Americans think that, oh, it's small because you're supposed to shoot it like a shot. But it's actually designed so that you can continue to pour for your colleagues and loved ones because it's so small. You have to keep drinking, you keep having a good time."