The People's Wall in the Central District Advances in Seattle Landmark Process

In 1972, the party moved to a third location a few blocks away, and soon after the second location was demolished. Toliver said the demolition of the duplex was due to a desire to get rid of the symbolism of defiance the party embodied, including getting rid of the address of the second location — 173 20th Ave. — in 1973. All that remains is the mural, dedicated to nine fallen Panthers, seven men and two women, who are painted on its surface.