The People's Wall in the Central District Advances in Seattle Landmark Process
Last month, community members attended a Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board meeting with a request: that the board name the People's Wall, a structure that honors the Seattle Chapter of the Black Panther Party (SCBPP), as a landmark. One person expressed the impact the wall has had on the community and what the Black Panthers did for those in Seattle, "[It] provided a sense of placement and meaning," the person said.
And after an hour and a half, the community members got closer to their wish becoming reality: The 12-member board all approved the nomination of the People's Wall, located at 1919 E. Spruce St., for consideration as a Seattle landmark.
The board's final decision on whether to grant landmark status is scheduled for May 20.
In a presentation at the April 15 meeting, Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, president of the Black Heritage Society of Washington State, used archival imagery from her organization to detail the history surrounding the creation of the wall. The People's Wall was commissioned in 1969 for artist Dion Henderson to paint, and was completed in 1970. The wall stood next to the SCBPP's second headquarters, which served as a gathering place for party members and the community. It also offered a free clinic and breakfast programs. (The first headquarters was located in the Madrona neighborhood.)
In 1972, the party moved to a third location a few blocks away, and soon after the second location was demolished. Toliver said the demolition of the duplex was due to a desire to get rid of the symbolism of defiance the party embodied, including getting rid of the address of the second location — 173 20th Ave. — in 1973. All that remains is the mural, dedicated to nine fallen Panthers, seven men and two women, who are painted on its surface.
"There is an unspoken code in the community to respect it," said Toliver, after commenting that the wall has never been defaced.
After her presentation, brothers Aaron and Elmer Dixon spoke about how the location of the SCBPP headquarters had provided a place for the party to grow. Elmer commented that preserving the wall would be seen as important throughout the country, marking a point of defiance.
Following speeches by the Dixon siblings, the Landmarks Preservation Board asked questions and voiced concerns about the future of the wall, questioning how the wall would be protected from bad weather and how it would be maintained. Toliver assured board members the historical society planned to work with local artists to maintain its care by repainting the mural when necessary.
The mural was last retouched in 2008 by Seattle artist Eddie Walker, and community involvement in future touch-ups will be considered to preserve the history and integrity of the wall. Plans are also being made to include a plaque next to the mural to provide younger generations and passersby an opportunity to learn about the wall's history.
Concluding the Q&A portion of the meeting, board members expressed their thanks and appreciation for the work Toliver and the Black Heritage Society have done in preparation for the presentation. Each member spoke before voting to move forward with the process to designate the wall an official Seattle landmark.
"When they tore the building down, the wall was the only thing that remained," Elmer Dixon told the Emerald days after the vote. "And so, it's a reminder of the strength, the determination, the courage, and the defiance against the brutality and oppression. That's what that wall stands for."
"Just stay tuned," Dixon added. "The Seattle Chapter of the Black Panther Party has a website, and then the interpretive center also has a website. …. There will be information you can check out about upcoming events and activities. We have a lot of work in front of us and will be active."
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