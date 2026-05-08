Celebration for Renovated South Park Community Center Kicks Off with Parade on May 9

Part of the collaboration agreement with SAAS and the parks department addressed protecting the community's access to the field. The City will not place the field park on the field scheduling system for up to five years, to ensure there’s no reduction in drop-in times for those who wish to use the outdoor facilities.

SAAS athletics will be able to use the fields for 375 hours annually under the current agreement, an agreement that can be extended for up to 30 years. During SAAS’s fall and spring sport seasons, drop-in times will be scheduled for the afternoons.