Massive Monkees' Annual Breakdance Battle Is a Hit. Next Year, It May Not Happen

Micaiah Jeffrey will represent krump, a “hyperkinetic” street style of dance sometimes described as “extreme hip hop” that originated in South Central LA. Jeffrey looks forward to hanging out with his friends and meeting new dancers from out of town every year. This upcoming weekend, he’s most excited to see open-styles judge Daisy, a first-generation krumper from LA, who he saw as a kid in one of the first Krump documentaries, “Rize.”