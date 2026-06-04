Celebrate Pride 2026, South End Style

There's not much gayer than the circus, and, luckily, Emerald City Trapeze Arts is coming through this Pride season. Over the course of two nights, the organization is celebrating Worldwide Pride through aerial arts, circus performance, and the trapeze with featured performers sharing their perspective on Pride. The show — hosted by Caela Bailey — is the same on both nights. But if you buy tickets for the June 12 show, come early for an optional "open house" and explore the world of circus. If you buy tickets to the June 13 show, stay late for the Pride after-party with DJ Noa Disco.