Celebrate Pride 2026, South End Style

It is June, which means two things: We're deep in Gemini season, and it's Pride!
Seattle is one of the queerest cities in the United States, which means that this month is practically a holy month for many Seattleites. While Seattle Pride is officially on the last Saturday and Sunday of June, the entire month is packed to the brim with fun events celebrating every letter of LGBTQIA+ — and the South End goes especially hard for its queer and trans community members.
We've collected several Pride events across South Seattle, from skate performances at White Center Pride to an interactive screening of lesbian crime epic, Bound, in Hillman City. There's something for everyone under the rainbow.
Think we missed something? Email us at arts@seattleemerald.org.
June 6, noon–11 p.m.
White Center Downtown
655 16th Ave. SW
White Center's Pride Festival kicks off the Pride season in true gay fashion. For one Saturday, the main drag of the neighborhood turns into an all-ages celebration of queerness and community. This year, there will be over 100 merchant booths on deck, including several stages, a kids' area, and locally operated beverage gardens. And also, lots of wrestling and a Pink Pony Club Pop-Up Bar, with drag performances by the likes of Dion Dior Black and Lady Chablis, as well as skate performances. It'll be a hoot!
June 7, 3 p.m.
Columbia City
Rainier Avenue South & South Ferdinand Street
Columbia City's monthly Beatwalk is Pride-flavored for June. They are taking over the corner just outside Geraldine's with live music and DJs, food and drink, community vendors, as well as a special celebration in honor of Pride. And the best part is that it's free!
June 11, 6-9 p.m.
Bouldering Project - Poplar
900 Poplar Pl. S.
Queer people — CLIMBING! That's the pitch for Seattle Bouldering Project's Pride Climb Extravaganza, which will take place at their Poplar location off Rainier. They've collabed with Queer Mountaineers and BeautyBoiz to bring a full party to rock climbing space: We're talking bingo, DJs, drag performances, tattoos, vendors, raffle prizes from Hyperlite Mountain Gear and Outdoor Research, as well as food and drink from West Wall. You'll feel so much pride you'll have the energy to … climb up a wall!
June 12–13, 8–11:59 p.m.
Emerald City Trapeze Arts
2702 6th Ave. S.
There's not much gayer than the circus, and, luckily, Emerald City Trapeze Arts is coming through this Pride season. Over the course of two nights, the organization is celebrating Worldwide Pride through aerial arts, circus performance, and the trapeze with featured performers sharing their perspective on Pride. The show — hosted by Caela Bailey — is the same on both nights. But if you buy tickets for the June 12 show, come early for an optional "open house" and explore the world of circus. If you buy tickets to the June 13 show, stay late for the Pride after-party with DJ Noa Disco.
June 13–July 7
Pioneer Square
A bit of queer Seattle history: Shelly's Leg was our city's first disco. Open from 1973 to 1977 in Pioneer Square, it was unapologetically gay, popular, and open to dancers of all sexualities and shut down after a fire destroyed the building and nixed its original spirit. (It was named after Shelly Bauman, who tragically lost her leg in a Bastille Day parade accident. She used her settlement money to help her friends open the disco, so they named it after her. So sick.)
Now, a group of queer and trans Seattle artists have put together an entire month honoring the legacy of Shelly's Leg with pop-up activations throughout the city's original gayborhood, Pioneer Square. The first takes place on June 13 at Actualize Space; "AND HER CHILDREN SANG" is a group exhibition featuring works including artists, like Hot Rat Summer mosaic artists, Tesla Kawakami, Jay Angel Valentine, Emmerson Wheeler, and Vaquero Azul. Later that evening is an after-party performance at the space with Baby, D'mon, Saira Barbaric, and more. Several activations coincide with World Cup events, like Miss Texas 1988's outdoor performance on June 24 right after the FIFA game. Head over to their website for more info.
June 20, 8 p.m.
The Mountain Room
3100 Airport Wy S., Building 3
For your mid-month Pride push, head over to The Mountain Room in Georgetown for a night of drag-king fun. At the masks-encouraged event, the Emerald City Kings Ball will feature kings like Sherwood Ryder, Faberg'ee Greg, Harley Sayne, and more lip-synching, dancing, and grooving all night. Show up with lots of dollars and don't forget to tip your kings.
June 21, 5 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. movie
Mimi Bar Seattle
5701 Rainier Ave. S.
Bound is one of the best (and most lustful) crime dramas of all time. Directed by the Wachowskis, the film follows butch painter and plumber Corky (Gina Gershon), who falls for sexy femme Violet (Jennifer Tilly), who just so happens to be dating a violent gangster. In their lesbian love, the two hatch a scheme to steal money from Violet's boyfriend and run away together — but not everything goes according to plan.
You can watch this gay saga over at Mimi Bar in Hillman City at an event featuring a live score by Corey J. Brewer and hosted by Femme Daddy. The event will also feature a raffle to benefit Lambert House, flash tattoos by Tattooed Sailor, a marker with handmade wares, as well as food and drink provided by Mimi Bar. Fun!
June 27, 2-8 p.m.
Pier 62
1951 Alaskan Way
While this is a little outside South Seattle bounds, it's one of my favorite Pride celebrations in the city. Indigiqueer is a free celebration of Seattle's two-spirit and queer Indigenous community that takes place right on the waters of Elliott Bay at Waterfront Park. Performers like Haily Tayathy, Aiyana Reid, Kitty Keene, and Willy Wankme will all take the stage as the sun sets over the Olympics. There will also be a market, food and drink, as well as a sensory tent for those that need it.
June 27, 9 p.m.–2 a.m.
Langston Hughes Performing Art Institute
104 17th Ave. S.
Who says sports can't be sickening? "Strike a Pose" is hosting a free Pride Ball at the Langston Hughes Performing Art Institute in honor of the FIFA World Cup coming to town. Hosted by commentator Notorious Telfar and DJ'd by Honey Wong 007, all the categories require participants to bring in the colors or merchandise of any team competing in the World Cup.
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