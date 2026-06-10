REVIEW | Mangosteen's Lives Up to the Hype With More Than Wings

The beauty of a mango is that the fruit is already a walking little treat. Those who've been in the southern hemisphere during mango season, know exactly what I mean. Mix it with some cream and it becomes a decadent dessert. At Mangosteen's, there are several variations but the waitress recommended the Avo Mango smoothie. If you have any reservations about avocados, think of it like a banana adding some thickness to the smoothie without taking away any flavor from the main star. A sip of it made me sit back and take a moment to reflect on all the mango drinks I've had previously. This one stood out. My friend got the Lime Punch Tea which is a mix of lemon and lime and oolong tea. It's a good choice if you are looking for something light on the stomach before the onslaught of food coming your way.